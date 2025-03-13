Before I get started on this RANT, I’d like to address Sam ALT-MAN, who now says he has an AI that’s “really good” at creative writing. No, it won’t be. This “man” is trying to eliminate every creative job because he hates creativity because he has never written a creative thing in his life. And are you, Sam, in fact, a fucking robot, an “alternative” to a man?

I watch a lot of hockey on ESPN+, mostly my beloved Montreal Canadiens #GoHabsGo. And this fucking commercial airs during almost every break.

GEICO has, over the years, done many hockey-related ads: I actually liked the “Walrus In Goal” spot. They can saturate any area of interest with ads because they spend ≈ a billion dollars a year on advertising.

This hockey ad features the “lovable” Cockney Gecko, who is over 20 years old, outliving every gecko in recorded gecko history.

I dislike this spot with the fiery hatred of 10 to the power of googol UY_Scuti’s.

Many (384) bad words, below.

