NOTE: This is part one of two. Part two coming next week.

Steven Spielberg saw it coming in “Minority Report”. Shit, Orwell saw it coming in “1984”. You don’t read newspapers or watch “TV”, youngsters? You don’t watch or listen to any ads online or on your phone? Oh, you will be advertised to. If you move off the grid to a cabin in the woods, GEICO will send a drone to you and project the Gecko through a window onto your walls.

Advertisers love Dystopia. They think it gives them some cover for the awful shit they create.

NOTE: Several of these images are via subreddit A Boring Dystopia—an excellent read if you hate where the world is heading.

1. M&Ms—Times Square

The M&Ms “SpokesCandies” were of course fake dead. But their large digital ubiquitous ad presence in midtown NYC never goes away, even during recent protests of the brutal killing of Tyre Nichols. Tucker Carlson approves of the Red M&M’s cynical stare-down, though he’d prefer if it was a White M&M.

2, Bundes Polizei (Berlin)

Meanwhile, some “copaganda” for the German Federal Police, in multiple locations in Berlin. ACAB, baby! Orwell is shaking his skull. Let’s usurp this campaign here in the States, put it up in, oh, Memphis, LA, NYC, Minneapolis, etc.

3. Visa (Malaysia)