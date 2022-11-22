I am not a Vegetarian. I do approve of Vegetarianism, though. And I approve of these ads. That’s right I like something, two somethings even.

Heinz

When I first say this “Tomato Blood” Halloween spot posted, I rolled my eyes. I’ve rolled my eyes so many times during the 17+ years I’ve been professionally reviewing ads, I’m surprised I can still mostly see.

But then I watched the ad and…it made me smile. The casting of 280-year-old Vampire Influencer “Toby”is good. The gags are good. (Biggest laugh—when he dons a VR headset: “It’s like I’m flying, which is actually just how I get around”.)

The commercial debuted during the first episode of AMC’s “Interview With The Vampire”. Ad agency: Wieden & Kennedy.

Wholly Veggie

New campaign. OK, this ad seriously made me LOL mostly because I…dislike children—NOT your wonderful progenies, of course. Here, parents fool their “dummy” kids into eating vegetables. The rock track lyrics are hilarious! Trust me, just watch it.

Fooled Kids are PISSED.

The other two spots from the campaign—”Couple” and “Midnight “Snacker”—are also good, the lyrics again ace. Good tagline (below), too.

Campaign created by: Party Land and Brooklyn’s The Goondocks.