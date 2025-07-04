What a fucking putrid little gutless pussy. How does Trump’s diaper taste?

I think about “ideas” a lot. Thinking up ideas. It is the crux of creativity. You’re brain? It is a fucking box. Not exactly box-shaped, but a thinking box. You have to, figuratively, (maybe also literally) punch your brain hard, repeatedly, to get it to begrudgingly accept working outside the box.

FUCK YOU, CREATIVE, THIS IS COMFY.

An actual door (from 2010) at the School Of Visual Arts here in NYC.

In ad school, you are taught—if your instructors are any good—to “push” your ideas, and keep pushing them, even if you’ve made a good ad. Good ads will get you noticed; great ads will get you hired.

Below, I present six things you can do to get your lazy brain to fire different synapses than it usually does. I know they work, because I use them. Also below, five examples of ads that I haven’t posted before that were way outside the box.

