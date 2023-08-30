Everybody is an ad agency these days. Thirty-billion-dollar accounting firms are ad agencies. Thirty-billion-dollar consulting companies are ad agencies. Media companies with a history of viciously mocking the ad industry, are now ad agencies. Ryan Reynolds is an (overrated) ad agency. Even groups of anti-social 20-something coder techies are (terrible) ad agencies.

If he works there, it’s a creative ad agency (Stock photo).

It’s getting so much harder to separate the creative wheat from the poseur chaff. Of course, if the agency’s work week-in and week-out is creative, well then whether they claim to be or not, they are a creative agency. A good creative agency.

Naked Creative Staff Photo, Below.

But an agency doesn’t have to do good work to be allowed to call itself a “creative” agency, not at all! That’s the beauty of our industry: how meaningless the word “creative” has become

There are certain tells to look for:

(This is valuable info learned from spending 35 years in this stupid business. Like it says up there, there is a naked creative staff photo, plus a famous CD in a tiny hat, plus lots of insider creative department details. So, please buy a reduced-price subscription here.)