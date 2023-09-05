READ THIS FIRST: This post is only for actual creatives who create creative creatively. It is NOT for social media managers, digital content “storytellers” Native ad writers, etc., for two reasons: 1. You have never learned — and therefore your brain can’t comprehend — the sublime “creative process” that only ad copywriters, ad art directors, and (some) graphic designers have/do. 2. It will spare you crushing feelings of inadequacy.

The creative block: man, does it bite. There you are with a great video assignment for Tic Tacs or Guinness or whatever and all you have written on your pad after 10 hours is “Tic Tacs”, “Tiny”, “FUCK”, and a sketch of your CD getting pegged by Angelina Jolie. Maybe your CD is sucking on a Tic Tac whilst getting pegged?

Below are six methods/ideas to unblock yourself that I’ve learned about in the my long ad career. Some are stupid. One is scary. A couple may actually work.

