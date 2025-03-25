How To Get A Creative Job In Advertising.
First, be creative. Second...
Creative ad sign spinners are in high demand these days. But, the competition is fierce. The above Jamba Juice acrobat can even spin-throw his like a boomerang, comes right back to him (video).
But: what about a less-physically demanding creative job, like copywriter or art director? Well, this I can try to help you with.
AdAge published the above unhelpful article February a year ago. Guess what: It’s even bleaker now, thanks to the economy heading for a “correction”.
Plus: The “traditional” creative ad agency model is “fragmenting”, a nebulous bullshit word that means “falling the fuck apart”.
But: good creatives are still needed, for now. It’s just some of those jobs have gone in-house at brands, and even into (gag) marketing firms.
I lay out the “how to” process below in three sections: Human Requirements; Skills Requirements; and What You Have To Do Next.