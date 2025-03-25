Creative ad sign spinners are in high demand these days. But, the competition is fierce. The above Jamba Juice acrobat can even spin-throw his like a boomerang, comes right back to him (video).

But: what about a less-physically demanding creative job, like copywriter or art director? Well, this I can try to help you with.

AdAge published the above unhelpful article February a year ago. Guess what: It’s even bleaker now, thanks to the economy heading for a “correction”.

Plus: The “traditional” creative ad agency model is “fragmenting”, a nebulous bullshit word that means “falling the fuck apart”.

But: good creatives are still needed, for now. It’s just some of those jobs have gone in-house at brands, and even into (gag) marketing firms.

I lay out the “how to” process below in three sections: Human Requirements; Skills Requirements; and What You Have To Do Next.

1. HUMAN REQUIREMENTS:

