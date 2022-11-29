Froneri is a French ice cream brand. This is a spot from April for their “Cookie Cone Extrême”.

“Extreme Night In” starts with five women having an innocent girly pillow fight. But almost immediately, two combatants get serious and go Ninja on each other. Do they have history? Are they competing assassins? We are only left to watch and wonder.

One fighter is knocked clean out of the apartment. She of course lands on her feet, unharmed. The battle continues in the parking garage.

Cut to the product thrown in for less than two seconds at the end.

Is it an entertaining commercial? Yes it is. Is it tied well to the product? No it isn’t—just because you name a product “extreme” doesn’t make it so. WTF is an extreme cookie cone? Could the ad be for ANY “extreme” product? Yes it could. Ad agency: Droga5, London.

