It was May 23rd. And May 14th before that. My “Shitty 2024 Ads” folder fills up daily and gets really stinky after a few days. Right now, it smells like the bathroom at an IBS-D convention.

New Ford campaign featuring AI imaging. See two more, more ridiculous executions below.

