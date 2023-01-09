Paywall coming Monday. Upgrade Here.

The first bad Einstein ad of 2023 (there will be more) is Paul Giamatti’s cringy impersonation of the theoretical physicist (oy that accent) For Verizon. When Paul screams “BRILLIANT” Einstein’s skull power puked into the roof of his coffin.

Giamatti’s Einstein is even worse than his Scrooge.

This is just the latest in a very long line of bad Einstein ads. Believe me, below is just a tiny sampling—Substack has a hard article length limit.

1. GM (USA)

In 2009, General Motors ran the above ad for their Terrain vehicle in People’s annual “Sexist Man” issue. Jerusalem’s Hebrew University, which owned all of the physicist’s property rights, sued GM, but lost. Ad agency: Leo Burnett.

2. Mercedes-Benz (Israel)

Very soft very expected borrowed interest sell for the German luxury car. It won some awards because awards show judges are morons. (I know, I’ve been one.) 2011. Ad agency: Y&R, Tel Aviv.

3. iG (Brazil)

Brazilian internet service provider iG (Internet Group) introduced a women’s website, Delas, in 2010. Why? I don’t know. Why Einstein? Ditto. See the rest of the pandering backhanded campaign, featuring Gandhi, Chaplin and Ché, here.

4. Panasonic (Indonesia)

Here, Albert’s famous mustache has been turned into nose hair to sell Panasonic’s trimmer. BRILLIANT. 2009. Ad agency: Saatchi & Saatchi, Jakarta.

5. Tekniska Museet (Sweden)

“Every little genius’ favourite place”. Ad for Sweden’s National Museum of Science and Technology. Extra points always off for using the extra-tired Einstein tongue image. Ad agency: Ruth, Stockholm.

6. Guinness (UK)

Yes, including GOOD ad ideas. The creatives here didn’t wait long enough. 2007. Ad agency: AMV BBDO, London.

7. Head & Shoulders (UAE)

DANDRUFF MAKES YOU LOOK STUPID. Not as stupid as being the BA-ZILLIONTH brand to use Sir-Thinks-A-Lot in an ad. 2019. Ad agency: Saatchi & Saatchi, Dubai.

8. McDonald’s (Canada)

This is maybe the most strained use of Einstein of the bunch. Feel the STRAIN of the ad trying—and failing—to connect the man to the product. 2016. Ad agency: Cossette, Vancouver (also, usually a good agency).

9. Pepsi (USA)

Even BBDO NYC and the great commercial director Joe Pytka couldn’t resist the lure of such a lazy linchpin. And please: He would have chosen Coke. 2000 commercial.

10. Microsoft (Belgium)

Yet another young Einy tongue visual. For Microsoft’s online encyclopedia. 2001. Ad agency: Marke, Belgium.

11. Perdizes Kennel (Brazil)

Dog training ad. YOU’LL THINK YOUR DOG’S A GENIUS. Or thirsty. 2003. Ad agency: Bates, Brazil.

12. Economist (UK)

Not one of the smart magazine’s brighter ads. 2004. Ad agency: AMV BBDO, London.

13. McDonald’s (India)

McDonald’s. BRAIN FOOD. Right, sure thing. 1998. Mudra Communications, Mumbai.

14. Kit Kat (Thailand)

Lastly, Kit Kat mocks all the brands who’ve used Einstein, begging them to “have a break”. Created just to win awards. 2014. Ad agency: JWT Bangkok.