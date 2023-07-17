Are you an aspiring 15-year-old copywriter, art director, or (gag) account executive? First, nice career choices, stupid-heads. Second, you should know that in 2030, ad agencies are going to look and function a lot differently than they do now.

Not that long ago there was one kind of ad agency. Now, you have digital, in-house, programmatic, “experiential”, content, interactive, PR, and AI agencies. You have “cagencies” (consultant+agency). Even Matthew Fucking McConaughey is an ad agency (his accounts: Wild Turkey, Lincoln).

Double M: Not a great CD.

