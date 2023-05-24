I know: I don’t review enough new ads. As I’ve said, that’s because ad creativity now is mostly stultifyingly boring. This campaign is launching a soda brand. It’s goofy. It’s stupid. Some of the executions are a bit forced. But in the end, it works. I guess. So, fuck me.

(If you’d like to see the ads/my take, please donate to my waning brain energy fund here.)