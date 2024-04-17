Writers: This week I will be focusing on the art of ad copywriting. Headlines. Long copy ads. All copy ads. Great vintage copy. And all of this week’s articles will be for paid subscribers only.

Copywriter Ed McCabe didn’t finish high school, at 15, started in the mailroom of McCann-Erickson, was inducted into the Creative Hall of Fame by 35.

McCabe, above, wrote more great headlines in his career than the entire Millennial generation of copywriters has written (so far).

Today, we'll look at the blur between headlines and copy. Yesterday, we looked at five great headlines. Tomorrow, we'll look at good long copy ads.