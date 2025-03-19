Vaynerchuk (“Vee” or “V” to his sycophants) runs VaynerX, a communications company. and its subsidiary Vayner Media, a media company. He is not a creative professional.

What caused me to write this extrapolation was revisiting the below Campaign article ($) from 2022:

He made this puzzling statement in reference to his claim that his London shop has finally earned “credibility as a creative AOR”.

“Creative relevance machine”? So! A hybrid human-robot creative master of the world.

You know what: Stay in your lane, buck-o, the marketing bullshit lane.

Ten of his Bullshit-iest “maxims” below. Buy a sub to read them.

Free Subs, look on in VAIN.

He’s so Vayn, he probably thinks this article is about him.