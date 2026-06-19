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I have thousands of ads collected. Literally. As regular readers know, I mostly group them in theme posts. But some of the most *interesting* ads are their own group. Their own “thing”.

Like so:

1. URSUS BEER

This appears to be, not an ad, but a high school design project for Romanian Ursus beer (I can’t find the original source). As you can see, three bottles make up ass, thighs and pecker of a man (I presume). A large green man made of glass. Why do this? Does it make one thirsty, to think of beer as piss (or…) in a bottle? Or as sweaty ass cheeks? Well? WTF do I know. Cannes Lion to to the art director for Visual Composition.

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