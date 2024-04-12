I portray myself as an angry asshole here on Substack. IRL, while not a ray of sunshine, I’m less angry, less asshole. No matter, Paul, my boss and creative director for 20+ years, nicknamed me “Sunshine”. Most days he’d come into the office, walk into the creative department where I’d be working BECAUSE I GOT IN EVERY DAY BEFORE 8, and sing “Good Morning Starshine” to me (he has a decent voice). I would try, buy usually fail, to keep my Bitch-Face intact.

My Morning Face + “T’, the best cat who ever catted.

Anyway: It’s Friday! Many of yous are happy about that. Good for fucking you. To “celebrate”, here’re a few not-shitty recent ads.

Yes, it’s a rare free post. Freebees, you ain’t seeing another one anytime soon. Buy your subscription here ($5/month or $40 a year).

1. HEINZ (France)

Heinz has been putting out a lot new work worldwide in the last year via the It Has To Be Heinz tag—to much praise in the ad media. I, however, have not liked any of it, until this campaign showed up in my inbox.

Dramatize a Product Truth. In four fucking words, That’s how you make good advertising. These are a bit light on the drama for me, but, a solid truth. Me, I eat spilled condiments drops off of everything. The table. My shoes. A dirty floor (well, I scoop it up with my finger first). I would have pushed the visuals here more. Maybe a Sphynx cat’s head, a car seat, etc. (I will sue you Heinz if you steal these ideas.) Ad agency: Le Pub, Brasil.

Please buy subscription please buy sub

2. easyJet (UK)

This, apparently, isn’t a real produced billboard. It was created/posted by Australian CW Tom Birts here. I like it basically because I hate the British Airways UK campaign.

this is my job this is my job this is my

3. Magnum (Spain)

This campaign is from February. I didn’t like it then, but looking back, it has grown on me. Nice art direction/photography, and I like the copy that pinpoints the location and time when the ice cream was enjoyed. Ad agency: LOLA MullenLowe, Madrid.

Share