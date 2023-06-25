Every sentence in this short stupid shitty post will end in an exclamation point! Why?! Because I hate exclamation points! They make one look unstable! Right?!

Anyway! These ads are via Greece! Greece!!! They’re advertising Domino’s delivery! I think!

This one is called Zombie! See, because it has a zombie in it! HA!

This ad is called Octopus! Even though it appears to have two Octopi in it! How many Octopi coming out of holes in the middle of a road have you ever seen?!?! Same!

Lastly this is “Dino”! I guess that’s a dinosaur claw reaching up out of the road! HA!

So: even if their delivery drivers encounter zombies, octopi, or dinosaurs on the way to your place, “against all odds”, you’ll still get your pizza! How THE FUCK about that!!!!!

The ad agency is The Newtons Laboratory, an independent agency founded in 2011! Never heard of them! I can now guess why!

