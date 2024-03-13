True, most Big Ideas are visually driven. Also true: Many clients don’t want to spend money on producing their ads, because clients are generally clueless about what makes a good ad.

But words can create visuals—in the mind. They can create attitude, feelings, emotion, brand image. Like the industry-famous Swiss Life campaign (scroll down, paid post).

The below four campaigns were all hugely successful and visual-free. If you’re a writer, you should save them and refer to them when working on your next assignment. Who knows? Maybe even your lame-ass will come up with a great copy-driven Big Idea.

