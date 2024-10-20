Five Random Funny Commercials.
Found either by accident or reader tips.
Shit, noticed I only posted three articles this week. I have written at least four posts a week for the last two+ years. So, here’s #4 for the week.
Copyranter Two Point Zero is a reader-supported publication. This is my job not a hobby and I work seven days a week at it. Please buy a sub so I can keep dementia at bay.
I spend every day searching for, looking at, bookmarking, and close tabbing so many ads. 90+% of them a combination of absolutely dreadful and stultifyingly boring.
So: when I find an, at least, funny spot, BIG sigh of relief.
1. BUD LIGHT
From 2008. Never aired on “TV”, just online. Silver Lion winner. Pretty *F#CKING* funny, if you haven’t seen it. Ad agency: DDB, Chicago. Thanks to Chris Bodenner from the Weekly Dish for the tip.
2. DEVONDALE
“There’s no place for soy aftertaste face”. Do you like soy milk? Eww.
“Daddy, I made you a painting! Don’t you like it? But it’s you in a sunshine bubble…”
Daddy’s in big-time trouble. From 2013, via Australia. Ad agency: DDB, Melbourne.
3. MEGAMAN Light Bulbs
From 2011. 30 seconds of farting lights. Being an immature old man, How could I not think this is humorous. The underwater rip and driving range explosion were funny. Ad agency: SmithDennison, London.
4. ECLIPSE Gum
“For Seriously Cold Breath”. I like a good :15 ad. In. Out. Smile. Sold. From 2011. Ad agency: DDB Sydney, Australia.
5. MIO
From 2012, for Mio “water Enhancer”. I laughed. Watch the background change as the action unfolds and watch a woman karate-chop a desk in half. Also, both men and the cubicle change quite a bit. Spot was directed by Benji Weinstein @Steam Films. This type of spot is a director's wet dream. Ad agency: Taxi 2, Calgary.