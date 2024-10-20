Shit, noticed I only posted three articles this week. I have written at least four posts a week for the last two+ years. So, here’s #4 for the week.

I spend every day searching for, looking at, bookmarking, and close tabbing so many ads. 90+% of them a combination of absolutely dreadful and stultifyingly boring.

So: when I find an, at least, funny spot, BIG sigh of relief.

1. BUD LIGHT

From 2008. Never aired on “TV”, just online. Silver Lion winner. Pretty *F#CKING* funny, if you haven’t seen it. Ad agency: DDB, Chicago. Thanks to Chris Bodenner from the Weekly Dish for the tip.

BUY A FUCKING SUBSCRIPTION. PLEASE.

2. DEVONDALE

“There’s no place for soy aftertaste face”. Do you like soy milk? Eww.

“Daddy, I made you a painting! Don’t you like it? But it’s you in a sunshine bubble…”

Daddy’s in big-time trouble. From 2013, via Australia. Ad agency: DDB, Melbourne.

3. MEGAMAN Light Bulbs

From 2011. 30 seconds of farting lights. Being an immature old man, How could I not think this is humorous. The underwater rip and driving range explosion were funny. Ad agency: SmithDennison, London.

4. ECLIPSE Gum

“For Seriously Cold Breath”. I like a good :15 ad. In. Out. Smile. Sold. From 2011. Ad agency: DDB Sydney, Australia.

5. MIO

From 2012, for Mio “water Enhancer”. I laughed. Watch the background change as the action unfolds and watch a woman karate-chop a desk in half. Also, both men and the cubicle change quite a bit. Spot was directed by Benji Weinstein @Steam Films. This type of spot is a director's wet dream. Ad agency: Taxi 2, Calgary.

Drinks Mio, becomes a Black cowboy, and suddenly has gold bars in his cubicle. Other man becomes an Asian woman.

Share