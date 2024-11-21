It’s November Fucking 21st, You Sick Consumerist Fucks.

Here’s a novel fucking idea: How bout you DO something for your loved ones instead of buying them more shit they don’t need. Jesus Fucking Christ.

JOHN LEWIS

OK, well at least shopping is shown. If I didn’t know the two women were sisters ahead of time, would I have known? I don’t know. I can’t say. There’re are too many scenes and jump cuts, and it’s still too long (The unedited version most be 10 minutes long.) There’s a dead Mother, and one sister hates the other (Or her Mother? Or both?) growing up? Then, our hero emerges from the underground dreamscape and emerges from John Lewis with the unknown perfect gift? *many head shakes* Read more takes here, here, and here, if you want. Ad agency: Saatchi & Saatchi, London.

COKE

Coke. The Real Thing. This Coke ad—not the real thing. Created by AI via three studios (never a good sign): Secret Level, Silverside AI, and Wild Card.

The song is ass. There’s no narrative, just a shit-ton of Coke trucks, and oh looksy: The Bears are back, to remind us that Coke is literally killing polar bears by continuing to be—far and away—the largest plastic polluter on planet Earth.

Us polar bears love drinking sugar water out of plastic bottles and committing suicide.

GUINNESS

A pint is turned into a snow globe and back to a pint. Just 15 fucking seconds, thank goodness. Is it creative? No. Is it at all a good ad? Fuck no. Is it the best holiday ad I’ve seen? Yes. Integrated marketing agency: Taylor.

