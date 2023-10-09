That’s too bad. Cause it’s a great chance to brand yourself. Like these people did:

1. HEADHUNTER

Looking for a new job on the sly? Aert had you covered with an edible card.

Seven more classics below. Please buy a subscription here to see them.

Also, if you buy a (yearly) subscription, I will give you free creative career advice/portfolio review. I’ve been an award-winning CW for 35+ years. I know some shit, including what CDs are looking for in a Creative.