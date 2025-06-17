By today at Cannes, the big circle jerk of the Big Holding company judges block voting for each other’s work—while dismissing the work of smaller, independent agencies—is is full swing.

A real ad for the 2006 ANDYs, scanned from Adweek.

Above is a visual representation of the process, but with an anulingus train. This fucking-over of independent work is real, I’ve witnessed it.

This year’s KitKat Grand Prix Outdoor Lion? An absolute joke. What a stupid, uncreative idea.

