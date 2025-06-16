Today kicks off the annual self-sucking (insert disgusting Ron Jeremy clip here), rosé guzzling, “creativity” festival on the Côte d'Azur.

The “buzz” sez this Twix ad will win a Lion. That would be good, as it’s one of the few ads I’ve seen this year that didn’t suck.

Regular readers know I'm always looking back at ads, because looking forward is not…encouraging. Part Two (eight more winners) tomorrow.

