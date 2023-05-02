All the trades keep reporting that there’s a “talent crisis” at ad agencies. So why haven’t they hired you yet, talented female CW? The most likely reason is probably because about 90 percent of agency creative directors are still male (the number has come down slightly in the last ten years), and most of them prefer male creatives because they can then remain comfortably sexist and tell hilarious pussy jokes and, oh yeah, they don’t think you’re tough enough, sweetheart: tough enough for the daily grind, tough enough for the all-nighters, tough enough to take rejection, tough enough for pussy jokes.

(NOTE: this is this week's free article.

Peggy Olson would still have it tough in 20-fucking-23.

Yes, this is still how it is, in 2023. I’ve heard it through industry gossip. I’ve seen and overheard it myself, with male CDs I freelanced for. If you don’t believe me, listen to Cindy Gallop, former chair of BBH, who continues to take on the Sisyphean task of trying to change this dynamic (from a Digiday podcast):

“The entire corporate structure was predicated on the concept of a housewife. Today, everything’s changed, but the structure, systems, and processes haven’t. Women drop out of businesses and agencies because sensible women look at the top of their industry at the closed loop of white guys talking to white guys”.

If a sex change is a deal breaker, do you know Photoshop/how to draw a little? If so, I strongly advise you to switch to being an art director. Your job opportunities would greatly increase.

I know: you’re a writer, dammit! A Big Idea Woman! Peggy Fucking Olson!

But male CDs don’t have such a barrier to hiring female ADs. “Art” is cute! “Writing” is serious. You see, they see cute female ADs as unchallenging decorations and will then pair you with one of their “tough” male CWs, mostly to help keep him happy.

But! You’ll get the last laugh — by being an undercover copywriter. Sure, you’ll have to comp up copyboy’s lame-ass ideas. But you’ll also get to present some of your own non-lame-ass executions.

Or … you could just have such an overwhelmingly kick-ass portfolio that the CD would be an epic dolt not to hire you. (It’s a possibility, if you find the right CD.)

Or … you could try extreme measures, like showing up to interviews wearing a strap-on dildo as a statement of empowerment and as an alternative to a sex change.

JUST, FUCK THE PATRIARCHY.

Or, you could just keep kicking at the patriarchy’s ass, like Mad Women Mary Wells Lawrence and Diane Rothschild did.

Mary Wells Lawrence

Copywriter Mary Wells Lawrence started her own agency Wells Rich Greene (look up their great creative work) in 1966 when she was 38. She created the famous Benson & Hedges 100s campaign (that increased sales 14-fold in just four years. She also created the memorable Braniff Airlines “Air Strip” commercial. (It was the 1960s, sex sold airlines).

She was the first female ad CEO and first female CEO of a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

The best cigarette campaign ever, IMHO.

Diane Rothschild

Rothschild wasn’t just a great copywriter at DDB, she was the best CW while she was there. Her J&B Holiday ad is still the best Christmas ad I’ve ever seen. She wrote so many great ads, I can’t even begin to try to list them—but look up her Range Rover work.

She then started her own agency with great DDB art director Roy Grace in her early 30s. In 2005, she was inducted into the One Club Creative Hall Of Fame.

At the time she said this:

“Based on the world according to uninspired, rigid, time-warped and aging advertising men, I should be home right now in a little apron.”

Don’t completely buy the industry’s anti-sexism and diversity pushes of the last five years. Because there are still many, many male ad execs who think you belong home in aprons. That’s all I got. Good luck, females.

