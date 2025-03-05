Reading and writing about advertising, every fucking day, is debilitating. So, occasionally, I take a break from that shit and write about something cheerier: The Dehumanizing of Humanity.

Here’s a 21-million square feet Amazon warehouse smack in the middle of the slums of Tijuana, Mexico. According to Google, absolute shithead Bezos does employee many Mexicans in his Mexican warehouses, including ≈zero from these slums.

But at least they get to walk outside into their polluted air, and stare and dream.

Let’s check in on the deepest spot on Earth: the Mariana Trench, seven miles deep. Recently, researchers sent a vessel down the trench to photograph “life” there. And they found it! Plastic and paper and even diaper human garbage! Yay! HU-MANS RULE!

A friendly police drone carrying a sign (and guns, soon):

“Warning—the time limit for expressing opinions has passed in today's protest in Indonesia”

Last week, AG Pam Bondi released “phase 1” of the Epstein files in a ceremony at the White House rose garden. This is what all the pages with names looked like. I think it says “Visitors Message” or “Massage”? Redacted to protect potential “victim” information. Yeah-Nah. “Perpetrator” info.

*REDACTED*

America LOVES it green lawns, real or fake. But it better be as green as a gangrenous leprechaun or homeowner associations will come down on you like a World Trade Center tower. Can’t pay your mortgage? Who gives a Fuck. Get out there with a can of green paint, scofflaw. Via Florida, of course.

Trump/Musk/WallStreet all dislike “affordable” housing because rich folk don’t make as much money off it. So, do what ya gotta do to lower prices. Graffiti also lowers the resell value of Cybertrucks (snapped in lower Manhattan).

Watch an AI robot (wearing a spiffy coat) malfunction and headbutt a woman at a festival in China. She probably called it a “clanker” or some other derogatory name.

More robot updates. L—Leads you to the toilet, for now. Later it will trip you in an attempt to get you to smash your head on the toilet. If that doesn’t work, it’s spider legs can become spider arms and hold your head in the water and drown you. R—Yeah, cute. Until it spits cyanide into your cuppa.

To your local American hospital. How much is a slice of sour dough? $5? Hey DOGE: this seems kinda fraud-y.

A yearly sunscription or 40 slices

Most of these images are via the excellent sub-reddit A Boring Dystopia.

