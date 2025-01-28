First, Video killed the Radio Star. Then, Internet killed the Video Star.

And now, Digital (Tech) has Killed the Creative Star.

The slow death of Creative Stars started in the early 2000s, when internet advertising exploded, which started the creative devolution to AI that we're in the middle of right now.

The reasons are simple and logical. Once “tech” was introduced into the creative ad process, everybody who wasn’t a trained creative decided to add “creative” to their title and glad-hand their way into the “ideation” process. They turned it into a “collaboration” process.

The end product has become weakened by too many unqualified people having a say in the creativity: “Group Grope” as the late great George Lois called it. Marketing, Social, Digital, and Tech workers like to call it Brainstorming. Such collaboration = defecation.