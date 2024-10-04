Did You See The Biggest Ad Placement Gaffe Of The Year?
I'm calling it now.
Subway posters. Videos. Billboards. Sometimes, you just can’t control what your ad sits/plays next to.
Above, one of the most famous placement fails, from 2009, via The Daily Mirror. ASDA is a big brand in the UK. I’m sure they got make-up media. But that arrow. Ouch.
There are also a lot of Photoshopped fake placement fails, mostly involving billboards.
These two unintentional Abe headshots are not fake; I took the photos in 2012.
But the below newspaper placement, from this Summer, really should have been avoided. How could a managing editor miss this? Or, maybe they had a vendetta against the advertiser.
