Subway posters. Videos. Billboards. Sometimes, you just can’t control what your ad sits/plays next to.

Above, one of the most famous placement fails, from 2009, via The Daily Mirror. ASDA is a big brand in the UK. I’m sure they got make-up media. But that arrow. Ouch.

There are also a lot of Photoshopped fake placement fails, mostly involving billboards.

These two unintentional Abe headshots are not fake; I took the photos in 2012.

But the below newspaper placement, from this Summer, really should have been avoided. How could a managing editor miss this? Or, maybe they had a vendetta against the advertiser.

I don’t know. I do know you have to buy a subscription (here) to see this unforgivable gaffe.