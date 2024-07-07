Now: everybody’s a copywriter. And, everybody’s a designer. Many of both, shouldn’t be. But that doesn’t let them stop themselves.

You know where the meme started. But even before, some poor somebodies did/said it seriously and even worse.

Please buy a subscription. PLEASE.

The City of Los Angeles even borrowed the meme to make a good ad.

I’ve collected some designs and logos that maybe involved “passion”. But, just like sex, there is bad passion.

Buy a subscription here ($40/year, $5/month) to see the below 10 questionable designs.