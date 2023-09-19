If you work in Advertising, Marketing, Tech, Ad Tech, MarTech, TechAd, or TechMar, this is vital information. I’ve been in a couple of these meetings. Guaranteed: Everything here overheard, or read, somewhere.

Marketers: You NEED to avoid “herd mentality”.

The scene: You’re a robotic fly on the wall inside a conference room of a Flatiron District marketing firm on a recent afternoon as two digital marketing experts (and Martin, an intern) try to hammer out new strategies for their biggest client.

Want a seat at this meeting? Buy a subscription here.

TRIGGER WARNING: Heavy abuse of the English language.