At the first agency I worked at—a start-up which shall remain nameless*—we pitched new business an average of twice a week.

Our pitch success rate was about +/- 0.5 percent.

This was because we pitched anything and everything. From Taco stands with no money up to the largest corporations on the planet that had no interest in meeting with us, but “sure we’ll take a look at free spec just to get you to stop fucking calling us every fucking hour”.

We showed him 10 great campaigns that never ran. He gave us free tacos.

OK, here we go with 24 hours—8am—>8am—of disorganized, occasionally brilliant mostly not, absolute fucking advertising mayhem.

