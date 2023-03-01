Cringey Retro Ads That Made Women Look Like Idiots.
Not merely "sexism" here. This was abuse.
1. Electrolux (1932)
“She shies at new ideas…” A floating female head with horse blinders. Why? Because stupid skeptical housewife won’t switch to a gas Electrolux fridge. Fine. Keep your bad old fridge, body-less horse-woman.
2. Charles Antell Shampoo (1952)
“If my hair looks such a mess one more night, I’ll kill myself!” Yes I will! Three ways to Sunday. “Charles” overheard your “plaint”, missy. Put down the poison and rope and gun. And anyway, if you were going to put such a little lady pistol in your mouth, the bullet probably wouldn’t even have reached your brain.
3. Listerine (1946)
It’s either Listerine or…THE BELL. COPY:
Will the law ever require women who are careless about their breath to wear bells warning others of their approach? It’s not a bad idea. (what)
Make it a big fucking cowbell. That’ll learn Halitosis Hag. (This ad is unbelievable.)
4. VW (1964)
Probably “sooner”, amirite fellas? This is some ace condescending passive-aggressive woman-hating copy via the great Doyle Dane Bernbach. Read it.
5. Van Heusen (1951)
Above—“Ha, sweetheart, I’ll take your word for it. Now tuck yourself back in so we can get you washed, too. I can smell your housework B-O from here”. Below—“Hold off on brekkie hon, but same position…I’m not wearing pants”.
happy first day of women history month, dude. brilliant post.