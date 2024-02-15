Sorry, but it was an uncontested layup to make this.

NOBODY SHITS ON ADS LIKE ME.

Writing good ads is NOT FUCKING HARD. You need a little bit of creativity + a little bit of common sense + a little bit of time. That’s it.

Which is why the sheer massive quantity of shitty copywriting these days vexes me. Even taking into account Sturgeon’s Law, it vexes the bejesus out of me.

