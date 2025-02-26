I don’t call it a “Proprietary Creative Process". I borrowed that from several online social profiles of marketers who’ve never created anything besides useless decks.

Search “Advertising Creative Process” and you get scores of patently incorrect diagrams like above. The Strategy always comes before the Process starts. At least, it sure as shit better.

Below is my “proprietary” four-step “process” to create a great ad, every single time. Of course it’s for paid subs only, freeloaders.

"unlock" your Creativity!