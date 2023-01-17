Copyranter AMA: Ask Me ANYTHING—I'll Answer Best I Can
About Advertising, Creativity, Life, The Universe.
Copyranter Two Point Zero is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a paid subscriber.
You can email me: copyranter (at) gmail
Or, write your question in the comments, here.
A Heads Up: I’m been blogging for over 17 years so I’ve read most of the possible insults you might think will be original or “trigger” me (including all kinds of threats). But: if you think you’re creative enough, give it a shot.
I’ll give some preemptive answers here, to save time:
Yes, I hang my TP over—I’m not a psychopath. No, I don’t Brunch. Yes, I’m a Mets Fan—Fuck You. FUCK no, I don’t “Instagram” or “TikTok”.
Want me to write about/cover something different about advertising/marketing? Email me or comment here.
What is the cleverest ad you’ve ever created and why?
Did Ocean Spray take a page from that Fruit Smash spot?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ayUJCN1GLXQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Fr1bCRkBzQ&list=PLZ-kv9zalSscfS6AdD2EV7JMhdzqyQ720&index=2
Not like it is anything too original, just that's where my head went.
Side question...is this Ai trend going to die down anytime soon?