AKA, International Workers’ Day: not celebrated in the USA because we have Labor Day and we celebrate LABOR here, not lazy-ass, wah-we-want-safe-work-conditions slugabutt jackaninnies (Mr. Burns).

L—Putin would run it today. R—TRANSLATION: “Help for the starving, American style". That’s some nice graphic design work.

L—”Stop The Murderer” (That’s a Vietnamese woman). R—"The sphere of vital interests of the USA".

L—"Peace loving according to Washington". Nice design, olive branch turning into bomber. R—"Refrain from nuclear first strike". Nice use of billiard balls to demonstrate what a first strike would have led to.

All of these were found via the now-dead Russian ad site adme.ru.

