Celebrate International Women's Day With Some Super Sexist Ads.
NOBODY Supports Women more than the ad industry. (That was a joke.)
Today, and the rest of this month, you’ll see brands break out their tokenistic gushing shout-outs to females. Some will be earnest. Some will be empowering. Some will even do some good. A very few will even not have as their main goal increasing sales.
But chicks, really, you’re just another target audience. And advertisers often aren’t accurate shooters.
NOTE: some of the below 12 ads are targeted at men but talking to women over men’s shoulders. Some of them are subtle. Some of them astoundingly offensive.
I’m not bluffing free subscribers. I’m 100% paywalled now. Buy a subscription here, or unsubscribe, otherwise my emails will just be SPAM for you.