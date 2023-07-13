NOTE: This is a free post. Please buy a subscription here (about 75 cents a week) to see all five articles, every week.

It has been said, that when it comes to sex, men are more visual and women are more emotional. But when it comes to fashion women are very visual.

Harvey Nichols (Harvey Nicks to the Brits) aroused women’s emotions by using visually powerful (and yes, unexpected) advertising. The ads were like nothing ever seen in the category. Most were created by DDB, London.

As in:

As Tom McElligott said, “I’d rather overestimate than underestimate the intelligence of the consumer”. How do you advertise “Must Haves”? By showing a real truth about fashion shopping. Above: Buy those heels you must have, eat only beans on toast for the rest of January. Below: Must have the handbag. Therefore, must use the phone book for toilet paper for the rest of April.

Sexist? British women didn’t think so.

Above: making a fashion statement with a voice bubble. Below, burst their bubble heads.

Post-Christmas sale. Mannequins anticipating the incoming desperate hoard.

Another year, another post-Christmas sale. Yes, we will sleep out, warmly but fashionably, waiting for it. Maybe you could let us in 15 minutes early?!?

Calling your customers vultures. That’s confidence.

They also ran TV spots every Holiday season. Above, it’s the real reason for the season: avoiding the post-party walk of shame. The “walk” isn’t the shameful part. But that dress you wore? Yikes. Harvey Nichols has got you covered. In 2010, they ran a commercial directly mocking Paris Hilton’s treatment of her dogs.

This was not a DDB London ad. It was created by Y&R Dubai for the UAE outlet of the retailer. But Y&R has correctly copied the tone and vibe of the UK campaign here with the mass of pelicans eyeing a single fish. Plus this ad won a Gold Lion at Cannes.

In 2012, they sent out mailers to current customers telling/showing them not to piss themselves with excitement over their sale. Again, that’s a confident brand.

