The last few years, ad agencies have been focused on putting up a facade of DEI. Which, just read MultiCultClassics daily to see what a load of hooey that also is.

Fact is: nearly 90% of creative directors are still men. The business is still a boys club. Believe me: I’m a member. And these CDs still prefer male creatives because they can then remain comfortably sexist and tell hilarious pussy jokes and, oh yeah, they don’t think you’re tough enough, sweetheart: tough enough for the daily grind, tough enough for the all-nighters, tough enough to take rejection, tough enough for pussy jokes.

Nick rack, sweetie. Peggy Olson would still have it tough in 20-fucking-24.

These two posters put up by Cannes supposedly addressing sexual harassment at the event have to be seen to be believed.