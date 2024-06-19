Cannes Takes On Sexual Harassment With The Subtlety Of A Dick Slap To The Face.
The ad industry, honestly, has not progressed far from the "Mad Men" days.
The last few years, ad agencies have been focused on putting up a facade of DEI. Which, just read MultiCultClassics daily to see what a load of hooey that also is.
Fact is: nearly 90% of creative directors are still men. The business is still a boys club. Believe me: I’m a member. And these CDs still prefer male creatives because they can then remain comfortably sexist and tell hilarious pussy jokes and, oh yeah, they don’t think you’re tough enough, sweetheart: tough enough for the daily grind, tough enough for the all-nighters, tough enough to take rejection, tough enough for pussy jokes.
These two posters put up by Cannes supposedly addressing sexual harassment at the event have to be seen to be believed.