He is called “The Godfather Of Modern Marketing”. Panting marketers eat his bullshit up. They call him a “guru”. A “maven”. Yes, even a “genius”. Just goes to show you the power of dorky glasses.

Next book: HOW TO BE CREATIVE WITHOUT CREATING ANYTHING.

I scrolled through, literally, hundreds of his “motivational” quotes about marketing/advertising/creativity/art. Then, I wrote my own.

Go ahead: buy a sub and take the test. Eight quote-offs.