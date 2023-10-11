It’s time to give AI a chance at writing taglines. UNLESS: AI wrote the below taglines, in which case, It’s time to KILL ALL ROBOTS.

TAGLINES

1. HYUNDAI

This is Hyundai’s stupid brand tagline, not just for these two models. Extra-stupidly, they even use it on lease ads. Thanks for letting me know it’s MY journey. Fucking morons.

2. AMEX

Watch me, you assuming pretentious dipshits.

3. AMAZON

Better what, exactly? Better at screwing consumers? Better at bad customer service? Better at screwing your employees? Better personal financial numbers for Jeff Fucking Bezos?

4. FORD

Can’t find an image with the Ford logo, but this is their new US corporate tagline. Not looking so ALL IN now with their refusal to negotiate with their striking workers. More like: ALL THE WAY IN ON AMERICA, amirite.

5. BLUE MOON

So: logically, you brew every fucking bottle of your overpriced beer individually, and slightly differently, so’s that it’s ONE OF A KIND EVERY TIME. Well, I apologize if that is in fact the fucking case.

