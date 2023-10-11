It’s time to give AI a chance at writing taglines. UNLESS: AI wrote the below taglines, in which case, It’s time to KILL ALL ROBOTS.

NOTE: Free subscribers (and current paid subscribers): if you buy an annual subscription (click here), I will give you any creative advice you want/need, review your portfolio, help teach you how to create spec ads, help you create spec ads, via email (copyranter@gmail) or even Zoom, if you want. I taught ad creative courses for two semesters at FIT here in NYC. I know what I’m doing. And I know how to help you do it.