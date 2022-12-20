*(Mind-numbing phrase stolen from the BuzzFeed editors)

1. PLAYBOY (Brazil)

I don’t know the year, but it is via Brazil, which is…interesting. Ad agency: :Y&R, São Paulo.

Make my "nice" list. Buy a Subcription.

2. Amundsen Vodka (Ukraine)

Amundsen is a Czech brand. This Stalin “distillation” ad was shortlisted at the Moscow Advertising Festival in 2011. Probably wouldn’t have happened in 2022. Ad agency: O&M, Ukraine.

3. Roeschke & Roeschke (Germany)

Porn Blocker Software ad from 2008. “Gives the internet back its innocence”? Yeah-Nah. Ad agency: Springer & Jacoby, Hamburg.

4. Omino-Bianco laundry powder (Italy)

COPY: “Try and be good, at least with colours”. Ad agency: Publicis, Milan.

5. Walmart (USA)

Yes, in 2011, Walmart released this video with a cat yodel-singing “Jingle Bells”. At the time, they’d planned to air it on terrestrial TV. Not sure if that happened. If you really wanna get creeped out, watch it with the sound off.

C'mon this cat's worth Paid Subsciption

6. J&B Scotch (USA)

Lastly, back to circa 1989, and a classic ad created by the great Ad Hall Of Fame CW Diane Rothschild (RIP). Ad agency: Grace & Rothschild.