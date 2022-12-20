"Brighten Your Week" With These Six Funny Fantastic X-Mas Ads!*
I threw up in and out of mouth while writing that headline.
*(Mind-numbing phrase stolen from the BuzzFeed editors)
1. PLAYBOY (Brazil)
I don’t know the year, but it is via Brazil, which is…interesting. Ad agency: :Y&R, São Paulo.
2. Amundsen Vodka (Ukraine)
Amundsen is a Czech brand. This Stalin “distillation” ad was shortlisted at the Moscow Advertising Festival in 2011. Probably wouldn’t have happened in 2022. Ad agency: O&M, Ukraine.
3. Roeschke & Roeschke (Germany)
Porn Blocker Software ad from 2008. “Gives the internet back its innocence”? Yeah-Nah. Ad agency: Springer & Jacoby, Hamburg.
4. Omino-Bianco laundry powder (Italy)
COPY: “Try and be good, at least with colours”. Ad agency: Publicis, Milan.
5. Walmart (USA)
Yes, in 2011, Walmart released this video with a cat yodel-singing “Jingle Bells”. At the time, they’d planned to air it on terrestrial TV. Not sure if that happened. If you really wanna get creeped out, watch it with the sound off.
6. J&B Scotch (USA)
Lastly, back to circa 1989, and a classic ad created by the great Ad Hall Of Fame CW Diane Rothschild (RIP). Ad agency: Grace & Rothschild.