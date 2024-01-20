Like pretty much all good creative advertising, it’s from more than ten years ago. This is how you do liquor advertising, current shit-ass agencies. The vibe, the executions, the casting, the branding.

Free posts are pretty much over. Zero free articles this week. Buy a cheap subscription here or, seriously, just unsubscribe. If you’d like to “speak to a manager”, here he is:

“BUY SOMETHING OR GTFO”.

So, is it the best liquor campaign ever? I don’t have total recall like I used to, but it mos def is in the top five.

Sub price back up to $50 Monday.