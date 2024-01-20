Best Liquor Campaign In Ad History?
Today's shitty pretentious hooch ads just make me miss it even more.
Like pretty much all good creative advertising, it’s from more than ten years ago. This is how you do liquor advertising, current shit-ass agencies. The vibe, the executions, the casting, the branding.
So, is it the best liquor campaign ever? I don’t have total recall like I used to, but it mos def is in the top five.