“Complex Pile”, inflatable sculpture, Paul McCartney (not that one), 2007, Hong Kong.

SHIT—along with FUCK—is one of the best words EVER. McCartney created the above “Pile” as a statement against the usual park statues of “heroes”. Nailed it, I think.

