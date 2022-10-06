Officially known as “Points Of View”, The spot aired during Margaret Thatcher’s 11-year rule as Prime Minister when a British cultural battle was fully raging.

Using a “Skinhead” as the creative linchpin was a brilliant move to immediately draw everybody into the ad. And a brilliant setup to hammer home the paper’s selling point, delivered by the sign-off copy line:

“It’s only when you see the full picture that you can really understand what’s going on.”

Ad agency: Boase Massimi Pollitt (now DDB, London).

I’D LIKE TO REPORT A ROBB…nevermind.

PREVIOUSLY: Best Ads Of The Last 50 Years: Tango “Orange Man”, 1992.

Free Subscription Here—no strings.