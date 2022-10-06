Best Ads Of The Last 50 Years: The Guardian "Skinhead"
1986 commercial is still the best journalism ad ever created.
Officially known as “Points Of View”, The spot aired during Margaret Thatcher’s 11-year rule as Prime Minister when a British cultural battle was fully raging.
Using a “Skinhead” as the creative linchpin was a brilliant move to immediately draw everybody into the ad. And a brilliant setup to hammer home the paper’s selling point, delivered by the sign-off copy line:
“It’s only when you see the full picture that you can really understand what’s going on.”
Ad agency: Boase Massimi Pollitt (now DDB, London).
PREVIOUSLY: Best Ads Of The Last 50 Years: Tango “Orange Man”, 1992.
This one is absolutely Brilliant. And powerful. I would recommend the 3 little pigs advert as a close runner up.
https://youtu.be/vDGrfhJH1P4
Agreed.