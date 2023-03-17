(This is my one free article of the week, free subscribers. Going forward this is the most you’re gonna get—some weeks, zero. My 20% off subscription sale is good through Sunday: $40—year. Just click the fucking ugly green button, below.)

If you know anything about car advertising, then you know dealerships are forever bitching about their brands’ TV ads. “You never think us!” Isn’t that a pretty ad—How bout actually selling the damn car!”

Back to 2007, VW in the UK gave dealers exactly what they wanted and made a great simple creative spot.

The dealer casting is perfect. Production cost: cheap as chips. You are sold on the Gulf and you get a laugh. What the fuck else do you need. Ad rightfully won a Silver Lion at Cannes on 2007. Ad agency: adam&eveDDB, London.

