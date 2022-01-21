As they say: WAIT FOR IT…

Back Story: Back in 2010, Calgary’s Big Rock Brewery held an amateur commercial contest. This spot finished 2nd, which was BULLSHIT. (Sorry, I lost the link to the “winner”, but it was not even close to as good as the above). Not only is it disgustingly funny, but it perfectly sells light beer.

(NOTE: At the time, the actor said that the director told him to wear earrings in both ears to increase the, um, conversation.)