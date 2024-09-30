Last month, I found four (4) ads that made me at least pause and say, “OK”.

I don’t know who “We” are, but this is the worst stock image I could find about advertising.

And today, you’ll again see four (4) ads that didn’t suck the balls of a Ball Beast. The Beast is the pet of The Human Dickwad here.

All Best/Worst Monthly Ads articles are for paid subscribers only. Buy you cheap subscription here.