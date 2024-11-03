BEST ADS OCTOBER 2024!
Hell Yeah, Bitches!
Sorry for the delay, fans! But! There were just so many good goddamn ads last month! It took me a week to “curate” them all to get down to this extra-exclusive collection of four!
OH EM GEE! You need to see these ads!!!!! WOO!!!!!
Buy a subscription here to see these “good” ads. But, I will not continue to write in the above annoying fake-positive manner because it makes me nauseous.
As usual, you have not seen most of these ads because that’s what I fucking do, tirelessly, day-in and day-out, you ungrateful FREELOADERS.
Buy a subscription ($40/year), and, via email, I will teach you how to make better ads. I can also teach you how to snap a wicked hockey wrist shot (via video) if you desire.