Best Ads January 2025.
Remarkably, I REALLY like these three ads.
All of the below brands & ad agencies will receive a Melania Knavs Advertising Participation Plaque.
Ryanair wins the Social BE BEST January Plaque for this response to a tall passenger. Note to social “creatives”: this is how you interact with customers, not by sucking/licking them off every chance you get.
If you don’t also like these three ads, well you don’t your ads from a hole in the ground. Buy a subscription below to see them.