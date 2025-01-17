RIP David Lynch. Even his PSA was creepy. In 1991, he tried to scare the bejesus out of Gotham litterers. Nice try Dave, but…NOTHING CAN STOP NEW YORK CITY RATS. Us residents know and accept this.

$40 $40 $40 I said it 3 fucking times

New York City was still New York City. (I don’t know WTF it is now.) I made the best ads of my career (CLIOS, ANDYS, One Shows, etc.). Wave after wave of great new rock music, so many great new bands. Habs won the Cup in 93. And, eight years of prosperity under Slick Peyronie’s Willy.

And, of course, the ads were so much better, more creative, more adventorous, just more. Apple’s “Here’s To The Crazy Ones”, Budweiser’s “Frogs” and “Wassup”, etc.

Below, you will see seven lesser known great 1990s ads. Buy a sub here to see them. Here’s Part One (also for paid subs only). Part Three coming soon.